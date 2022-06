Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Oklahoma City man faces sex-related charges after an alleged incident in Kidder in May involving someone under the age of 14.

Thirty-year-old Leslie Henson has been charged with the felonies of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and first-degree child molestation. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Henson of committing the offenses when visiting family. It is unknown if the alleged incident is isolated.