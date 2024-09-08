Kia Stinger totaled in crash near Monticello, driver accused of DWI

A man was injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway BB, approximately two miles south of Monticello, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 1:03 a.m. on September 8, 2024. Gavin M. Scott, 23, of Ewing, Missouri, was driving a 2020 Kia Stinger southbound on Highway BB when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway.

Scott, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment. The Kia Stinger was totaled and towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

Scott was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and careless and imprudent driving. Following his arrest, Scott was released for medical treatment. He was later released from custody after receiving the necessary medical care.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Ambulance, and the Lewis County Fire Department.

