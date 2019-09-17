Khannah Smith, MD joins Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton is pleased to welcome internal medicine physician, Khannah (pronounced Hannah) Smith, MD, to the medical team. Dr. Smith will begin treating patients in early October. As an internist, she has a special interest in providing adult primary care and managing chronic diseases.

Dr. Smith grew up in Hickory County, MO, and prior to becoming a physician, she served eight years in the Army Reserves, including two tours overseas. She graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine in 2013. After completing an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Texas-Medical Branch (UTMB) in 2016, Dr. Smith was awarded the Thomas N. and Gleaves T. James (James Centennial Medal for Excellence). After graduating residency she stayed at UTMB, first as a Chief Resident for a year, and then as an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine. While at UTMB she enjoyed teaching medical students and residents both in the outpatient and inpatient setting. She served as the Powell Team Medical Director as well as a member of the UTMB Opioid Stewardship Committee and Elective Course Committee for the School of Medicine.

“My husband and I are truly excited to be back in Missouri, and here in Trenton at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group,” Dr. Smith said. “Saint Luke’s is a tremendous health system and I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of it. Rural health care is my passion, and I’m eager to start providing care for the community of Trenton and the surrounding region.”

Dr. Smith and her husband Alex have two dogs and two cats. In her spare time, she enjoys scuba diving, listening to live music, and traveling.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 52 Shares