Key dates and facts for Missouri’s August 6 primary election

As the primary election approaches, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is emphasizing key dates and facts to help ensure Missourians are prepared for the election on August 6, 2024.

Ashcroft, as the state’s chief election authority, has been traveling across Missouri, engaging with county clerks and election authorities to discuss election preparedness. Missouri is ranked in the top tier among states for election integrity.

Important Dates:

June 25: Mail-in voting began

July 10: Last day to register to vote

July 23: No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins with photo ID

July 24: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

August 6: ELECTION DAY

Voting Requirements:

On Election Day, a photo ID is required to vote. However, voters can cast a provisional ballot without an ID.

Ballot Measures:

Secretary Ashcroft encourages everyone to familiarize themselves with the ballot issues before heading to the polls. The full ballot petition language is available on the SOS website, in various newspapers statewide, and will be posted at all polling locations on Election Day.

Local Election Authority (LEA) Responsibilities:

“Local election authorities are the frontline for Missouri elections. We could not do this without them,” Ashcroft said. “All year and every day they ensure that voter rolls are up-to-date; adding registered voters, or removing them – whichever is applicable.”

LEAs are responsible for printing ballots and sending absentee ballots to those who request them. They select polling locations, set them up for Election Day, and hire all necessary poll workers. After the election, they tally the ballots, including absentee ballots, and report the unofficial results on election night. Missouri statute requires LEAs to verify the results and submit a certification report to the secretary of state’s office within two weeks after the election.

