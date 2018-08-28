Ketcham Community Center to host speaker Nathan Rittenhouse

An itinerant speaker will be featured during “A Night with Ravi Zacharias International Ministries Ministers.”

Nathan Rittenhouse will speak during the program at the Ketcham Community Center on the campus of the North Central Missouri College of Trenton the night of September 15th from 6:30 to 8:30.

A question and answer session will follow the program with Rittenhouse answering questions about faith, Christ, God, and Christianity. A free-will love offering will be taken.

Rittenhouse graduated from Bridgewater College in Virginia with a double major in Physics, Philosophy and Religion with a minor in Mathematics. Rittenhouse then attended the Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics and holds a degree from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

Rittenhouse is interested in science and religion, church history, and systematic theology and has spent the last three years traveling and speaking at universities around New England. He is currently focusing on the Mid-Atlantic region.

Like this: Like Loading...