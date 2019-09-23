Ketcham Community Center celebrates upgrades with an Open House

The Ketcham Community Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri has recently undergone construction and upgrades to the facility. To celebrate the improvements, and the 21-year history of KCC, the community is invited to stop by during an Open House on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Trenton Chamber of Commerce will be held at noon.

“The Ketcham Community Center has had a significant impact in 21 years to NCMC and the surrounding communities with the numerous events and activities held there every year”, commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “KCC is host to thousands of visitors to NCMC and Trenton, and we are excited to show everyone all of the improvements.” The recent upgrades to KCC began early summer and were completed the beginning of September. Aside from new paint, window and wall decorations, new motorized telescopic bleachers are a major change to the auditorium.

“I am very pleased with all that we have been able to do to enhance the Ketcham Community Center for students, members, and the community,” commented KCC Director Nate Gamet. “Visitors of all ages will enjoy the new bleachers and seeing past and current Pirates in the new wall clings.”

KCC is home to the NCMC Pirates and Lady Pirates and features the Modine Manufacturing Company Fitness Center, the Sut & Tammy Hill Weight Room, a cardio room, and the Jeanette Hoffman Robi­son Auditorium. KCC offers memberships, and the auditori­um/gym is available to rent for events. The Harry Sugg Conference Room is also avail­able for meetings and events. For more infor­mation on memberships, rental agreements and general/ holiday hours, check out the Pirates ath­letic website or contact the KCC front desk at 660-359-3948 ext. 1450.

