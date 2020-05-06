Ketcham Community Center announces plans to reopen to the public

North Central Missouri College has released information regarding the reopening of the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.

The Ketcham Center will operate under modified summer hours during Phase 1 of the reopening on Monday, May 11 through June 1st. The hours will be weekdays from 5 o’clock in the morning to 8 o’clock at night and Saturdays from 8 to 4 o’clock. The center will be closed Sundays.

The weight and track area will be open, but it will be limited to 25 members at a time. There will be a one-hour limit if the 25-member limit is exceeded.

The gym will be open but limited to 10 members. No basketball games will be held. No events or meetings will be allowed with more than 10 attendees.

Age restrictions will be in place. Only individuals at least 16 years old will be permitted into the Ketcham Center unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. No day passes will be issued. Non-members can come in and purchase a membership.

Members will have their temperatures checked upon entering the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Ketcham Community Center members are encouraged to wear masks when at the facility. Members are also responsible for maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of six-feet social distancing to the best of their ability.

