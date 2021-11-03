Keri Johnson selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Keri Johnson, Nursing and Health Sciences Administrative Specialist has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for November. Keri has been employed at NCMC for a year and a half and is an alumna from North Central Missouri College.

Recently, Keri has been working with IT to help get the nursing application online and update the acceptance procedures. In the near future, Keri would like to help grow online and Savannah campus nursing programs. Keri would like to have even more students out working to help with the nursing shortage. In the next five years, Keri sees the Savannah campus growing in nursing students and more spots available in the programs.

Keri describes her job as an advisor, cheerleader, and multi-tasker. Keri said, “my favorite thing about NCMC is my co-workers! The nursing department is a group of strong women who all love their jobs and are wonderful at them. They make me excited to come to work every day.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit the jobs section of the NCMC website.

