Kenworth truck and Chrysler minivan involved in Highway 36 crash

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 36, approximately one mile south of Kidder, on November 22, 2023, at 1:45 p.m., involving a 2015 Kenworth truck and a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Chrysler, driven by 76-year-old Margo L. Rosenhan of Kidder, was traveling southbound when it failed to yield to the westbound Kenworth, operated by 26-year-old Joshua A. Dearinger of Kansas City. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the north side of the roadway. The Kenworth struck a speed limit sign before returning to the road facing west, while the Chrysler came to rest facing south off the north side of the road.

Both drivers were using seat belts at the time of the accident. Margo L. Rosenhan and Marlee S. Rosenhan, 56, an occupant in the Chrysler, sustained minor injuries. Marlee S. Rosenhan was transported by Cameron EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, and Margo L. Rosenhan was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by Caldwell County EMS.

The Kenworth sustained minor damage and was towed by Lucky’s Towing, while the Chrysler suffered total damage and was towed by Legacy Towing.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Sergeant L.M. Newman, Corporal J.J. Thompson, Trooper B.T. Quiring, the Cameron Fire Department, and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.