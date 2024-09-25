Kentucky man injured after truck overturns on I-35 near Cameron

A 66-year-old man from Lawrence, Kentucky, sustained moderate injuries after his truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 35. The accident occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m., three miles south of Cameron, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mohamed Marukic was driving a 2019 International box truck southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle traveled into the median and overturned. The truck came to rest on its top in the median.

Marukic was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported by Cameron Ambulance to Liberty Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The truck was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

