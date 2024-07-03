Share To Your Social Network

Kenny Ray Nalle was born on December 15, 1980, in Kansas City, Missouri, to David and Rebecca (Everly) Nalle of Pattonsburg, Missouri. Surrounded by his loving family in comfort, Kenny gained his wings on July 1, 2024.

Kenny began school in Pattonsburg and later transferred to the Cameron School District. Rebecca was fortunate enough to be his bus driver for most of those years.

In Kenny’s early days, there were many special people and moments, including his Grandma Loydene, who took pride in teaching him how to read.

During his years in school, he enjoyed attending Special Olympics. At the age of eight, he was the youngest participant at the Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Special Olympics. While in Fort Leonard Wood, his beloved teacher Pat Steele preciously carried him to and from events while camping.

In 1997, Kenny moved to his “city home” in Cameron, Missouri, where he quickly acquired lifelong friendships, many of whom he also considered family.

In May 2003, Kenny graduated from high school in the Cameron School District, where his classmates, friends, and family cheered him on as he “pumped” the crowd up.

At the Cameron ELKS Lodge, Kenny was proudly crowned Prom King out of 121 participants in 2013 and 2014. He was then able to charm the ladies with his knowledge of music and smooth dance moves.

Following graduation, he began work at Clinco in Cameron for over 20 years. Kenny often found himself distracted by reading the recycled magazines, specifically looking for dog pictures.

In Kenny’s spare time, he looked forward to spending the weekends participating in activities with his group home family, including going to St. Joseph/Liberty, eating at restaurants, shopping at Walmart, going to the movies, and attending Summer Camp at Camp Rainbow.

Kenny enjoyed life on the farm, riding three and four-wheelers, spending time with his brothers Brad and Justin, eating his mom’s home cooking, and keeping his dad Dave company while riding in the tractor and combine. Kenny quickly took over operating his dad’s Kubota Tractor and soon called it his own. In 2019, Kenny became the proud owner of a Polaris Ranger where Skylar, Cole, and Riley gave him unlimited rides. He would often request rides from Bryson in the square-body Chevy.

With his family, Kenny enjoyed camping at the river, the Missouri State Fair, and most importantly, riding the carnival rides until those riding with him became ill!

Being a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kenny cheered on his favorite players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. He spent endless hours listening to all his favorite singers, especially Taylor Swift.

Kenny enjoyed making his family laugh at family gatherings, imitating some of his favorite WWE wrestlers: Mr. Kennedy, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and he loved Alexa Bliss. Kenny was excited when his family and friends took him to the WWE Smackdown in Des Moines, Iowa.

After the passing of his father, Dave in 2021, Kenny spent many days, nights, and weekends by his mom Rebecca’s side. He was Rebecca’s “rock” and gave many other people strength to continue on.

Kenny’s devoted faith in the Lord was shown daily to those around him. He enjoyed attending Tuesday night worship services at the Cameron United Methodist Church as well as Sunday services at Kingdom Builders.

“We didn’t realize that God had sent us an angel. Kenny didn’t come with a set of wings or what we had pictured an angel to look like. He was an angel among us. Kenny was a textbook example of what we all should be.” – Bradley Nalle

Kenny was preceded in death by his loving father, David Ray Nalle, grandparents Ray and Loydene Nalle, Jim and Shirley Everly, uncle Dan Daniel, and aunt Kelly Nalle.

Kenny is survived by his loving mother, Rebecca Shirlene Nalle; brothers, Bradley (Kristen) Nalle and Justin (Tressa) Nalle; nephews, Bryson, Riley, Cole Nalle; niece, Skylar Nalle; aunts and uncles, Dan (Teresa Fordyce) Nalle, Deb Daniel, Sherece (James) Eivins, Laura (Mark) Clark; cousins, Henry, Bryan, Megan, Marissa, Drake, Logan, Lauren, Lindsey, Larissa, Elana, and Caydin; Kenny Ray’s ISL family and support staff, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Cameron Animal Shelter and/or Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

