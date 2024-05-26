Share To Your Social Network

Kenneth L. “Kenny” Fries, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri, surrounded by his family.

Kenny was born the son of Charles and Vivian Stelplugh Fries on August 27, 1935, in Newton, Iowa. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and began his military journey immediately after graduating in 1954 from Chillicothe High School. Kenny retired from the Chillicothe Post Office in 2000. He was a self-employed farmer who loved to work the land and spent several years enjoying his venture of raising horses.

Kenny was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Morris on October 4, 1958, at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family in October 2023 at the Mildred Litton Building, Chillicothe fairgrounds.

He happily served as a member of the Livingston County Fair Board and helped plan and construct the first horse barn at the fairgrounds. He enjoyed being the county 4-H and FFA Horsemanship Leader, especially the Sunday evening practice rides which kids, parents, and grandparents enjoyed. While riding with the 4-H and FFA Horsemanship members in a Chillicothe Christmas Parade, Kenny broke his leg when his horse slipped, but he finished the parade despite the pain. He was President of The Preppy Promenaders Square Dance Club for several years. Kenny and Nancy enjoyed RVing and visited every state except Hawaii. He had a knack for construction or repairing anything and was especially skilled in woodworking.

Most of all, he was a family man who took pride in his wife, Nancy, and their five sons and families. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride of his life. He loved to fish, especially in Canada, Alaska, and the deep sea off the coast of Texas. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing with all of his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Nancy; five sons, Charles (Connie) Fries of Fort Worth, Texas, Mike (Sharon) Fries of Linneus, Missouri, Dan (Ellie) Fries of Blue Springs, Missouri, Ben (Julie) Fries of Kearney, Missouri, and Rod (Holly) Fries of Salina, Kansas; 14 grandchildren, Brandon (Christi) Fries, LeAnn (Aaron) Hankel, Farrah (Matt) Farnie, Stephanie Smithmier, Kelbie (Kevin) Miller, Jeff (Jordan) Fries, Jessica (Josh) Graham, Kristine Heuerman, Emalee Fries, Collin Fries, Lauren Fries, Weston Fries, Nick Flynn, and Tarynn (Lucas) Fields; 24 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephew, Gayle Sembroff, Cathy Daugherty, Lisa Dominque, and David Morris. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fries; his mother, Vivian, and stepfather, Dick Jackson; parents-in-law, Ora and Grace Morris; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Don Henley; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ora Clay Jr. and Elaine Morris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary and family tribute will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to May Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

