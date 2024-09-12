Kenneth Edward Henderson

Kenny Henderson was born on March 20, 1959, to Bobby Dale and Avonda Henderson. He was the younger brother of Robert “Steve” Henderson and one of two older brothers to Linda Henderson. Kenny graduated from Pattonsburg High School in Missouri, class of 1978, and went on to attend Platte College for one year. He worked at the local cap factory for many years, held various warehouse jobs, and worked in convenience and retail stores. Kenny enjoyed working with the public, where he made lasting friendships, shared infectious laughter, and created lifelong memories.

In 1992, he married his wife, Karen Somervell, and they welcomed their first daughter, Brittney “Nicole.” After the flood of 1993, they moved to Coffey, Missouri, and in 1996, they added to their family by welcoming their daughter, Jessica Marie.

Kenny had the honor of giving both of his daughters away in marriage. In 2011, his first grandson, Keaton, was born, followed by Aiden (2012), Jackson (2016), and in 2021, his first granddaughter, Piper.

Kenny was a bright spirit who shared his laughter and humor with everyone. He enjoyed gardening, being in nature, and looked forward to camping adventures. Spending time with family and friends was his greatest joy. One of Kenny’s favorite pastimes was “planting things and watching them grow.”

After a brave battle with stage IV non-small cell metastatic lung cancer, with his daughters by his side, Kenny passed away on September 11, 2024. He leaves behind his two daughters: Nicole Henderson (Spencer Nash) and Jessica (Harley) Myrick; their mother, Karen Henderson; beloved grandchildren: Keaton Myrick, Aiden Hicks, Jackson Hicks, and Piper Nash; his sister, Linda Henderson; nieces: Rheannon (Adam) Carnagey and Murphy O’Dell; nephews: Levi Henderson and Sage O’Dell; great-niece, Mia Carnagey; and great-nephews: Able Carnagey and Tennant Henderson. He also leaves behind many other relatives, including aunts, uncles, cousins, and his brothers and sisters in Christ.

Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Avonda Hamilton; father, Bob Henderson; and brother, Steve Henderson.

Kenny has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri.

The family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Coffey Baptist Church in Coffey, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kenneth Henderson Memorial Fund, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

