Kendall Ray Hoerrmann, age 61, of Linneus, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2024, at his home.

Kendall was born the son of Karol G. and Opal B. (Hill) Hoerrmann on July 15, 1963, in Sullivan County, MO. He was united in marriage to Carla Barclay on April 11, 1992, at Park Baptist Church in Brookfield, MO.

Kendall was raised on a farm, and at an early age, he started helping his dad by driving the hay truck and tractors for their brush hog business. Kendall graduated from Green City High School with the class of 1982. He worked in auto body shops for many years, doing bodywork and painting. Kendall enjoyed buying salvaged vehicles and restoring them. He and Carla have a 1962 Thunderbird and took it to many car shows. Over the years, Kendall and Carla raised cattle, farmed, and hayed. He enjoyed being outdoors, going deer hunting, and visiting with his family and friends.

Kendall is survived by his wife, Carla, of the home; two children, Candy Barclay (Ricky) of New Cambria, MO, and Jarod (Brandy) Barclay of Meadville, MO; three grandchildren, Kelsie Munsterman, Cody Munsterman, and Katilyn Hannink (Justin); four great-grandchildren, Axel, Grayson, Skylar, and Sage; mother-in-law, Jane Hill; six brothers; two brothers-in-law and their spouses; one sister-in-law; one aunt; four cousins; and several other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dena Hoerrmann; grandparents, Otto and Rose Hill and Dean and Kathleen Grismer; step-parents, Josephine Hoerrmann and Warren Wilson; father-in-law, Carlon Hill; uncles, Keith Hoerrmann and Ernie Hill; and cousin, Kyle Hoerrmann.

A celebration of life visitation will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, MO, on Friday, September 27, 2024. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial donations have been suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in St. Louis and can be left at or mailed to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628.

