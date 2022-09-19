Keith Vandevender to retire from Grundy Electric Cooperative after 33 years

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

Keith Vandevender began his Grundy Electric career as an Apprentice Lineman on December 1, 1989. He earned his Journeyman status in 1993. In 1995, Keith was promoted to Lead Lineman of a construction crew.



Keith served members over the next 25 years restoring outages, working with his crew on construction projects, setting poles, and installing new conductors. In January 2020, Keith assumed duties as the Journeyman Lineman of Truck #15, working to install meters, repair and install private area lights, maintain distribution lines, and restoring outages. Keith was then named Area Supervisor working out of the Trenton warehouse on May 1, 2020.

Keith has been a valued part of the GEC team having served members for 33 years. Keith will spend time hunting, and time with family.