Kearney man injured in Route H crash near Kingston

A serious single-vehicle crash occurred on Route H, two miles west of Kingston, Missouri, on September 10, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford F350, driven by 78-year-old Jerry L. Webb of Kearney, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the south side of the road. Webb overcorrected, causing the truck to return to the roadway, and then veer off the north side. The vehicle rotated sideways, struck a stump, overturned, and ejected Webb from the truck.

Webb, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Life Flight Eagle to Truman West.

The Ford F350 sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Tate’s Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Sergeant L.M. Newman, Trooper Z.D. Thomas, and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Post Views: 74