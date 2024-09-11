Kearney man injured in Route H crash near Kingston

Local News September 11, 2024
Lifeflight Medical Helicopter
A serious single-vehicle crash occurred on Route H, two miles west of Kingston, Missouri, on September 10, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford F350, driven by 78-year-old Jerry L. Webb of Kearney, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the south side of the road. Webb overcorrected, causing the truck to return to the roadway, and then veer off the north side. The vehicle rotated sideways, struck a stump, overturned, and ejected Webb from the truck.

Webb, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Life Flight Eagle to Truman West.

The Ford F350 sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Tate’s Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Sergeant L.M. Newman, Trooper Z.D. Thomas, and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.