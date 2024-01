Share To Your Social Network

The Highway Patrol in Ray County reported the arrest of a Kearney man on the evening of Friday, January 26th, following multiple allegations.

Travis Carlier, 43, faces serious charges including felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender, driving while revoked, and second-degree trespassing.

Carlier was subsequently taken to the Ray County Jail where he is currently held on a 24-hour hold.

Related