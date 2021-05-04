Keagan Valbracht from Chillicothe places second in agricultural mechanics repair

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Keagan Valbracht of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter received the second-place Missouri FFA Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees, or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Lincoln Electric Company sponsored this award.

Related