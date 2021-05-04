Keagan Valbracht from Chillicothe places second in agricultural mechanics repair

Valbracht places second in agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship proficiency award area
Keagan Valbracht of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter received the second-place Missouri FFA Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees, or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Lincoln Electric Company sponsored this award.

