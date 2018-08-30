KCP&L files petition with Missouri Public Service Commission to remove “Solar Rebate Application” from tariffs

Kansas City Power and Light Company and its Greater Missouri Operations Company have filed a joint application with the Missouri Public Service Commission asking the Commission to grant them variances on requirements of the Commission’s Net Metering Rule.

The Public Service Commission reports KCP&L and GMO are asking to be granted a variance to allow them to remove the “solar rebate application” information from their respective Net Metering tariffs.

In the joint application, the companies are requesting the variance because they will create a single, online solar rebate application for use by all prospective solar rebate customers irrespective of the method of interconnection they select.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed by September 17th with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System on the Missouri Public Service Commission website. Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff.

KCP&L serves 272,800 electric customers in Missouri, including the Green Hills county of Livingston. GMO provides electric service to about 320,500 customers in the state, including the Green Hills counties of Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer.

