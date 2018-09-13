KCP&L receives rate increase approval; Customers to see as much as $5.55 bump in monthly bills

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved Kansas City Power and Light Company’s request to change the fuel adjustment charge on its electric customers’ monthly bills.

One of two filings KCP&L made proposed adjusting the charge to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs from January to June 2018. The other filing was KCP&L’s fuel adjustment charge true-up.

The Public Service Commission reports a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about 60 cents per month to $5.55 each month. The change is expected to take effect October 1.

The Commission notes the fuel adjustment charge tariff allows KCP&L to pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs to customers outside of a general rate case. The charge allows the company to recover up to 95% of its costs to encourage conservation in fuel use by the company. Charges resulting from the fuel adjustment clause must appear in a separate category on customers’ bills.

KCP&L serves about 272,800 electric customers in Missouri, including the Green Hills area county of Livingston.