KCK trucker crashes Freightliner west of Macon

Local News June 29, 2022 KTTN News
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Kansas City, Kansas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a Freightliner overturning one mile west of Macon on Tuesday night, June 28.

An ambulance transported 61-year-old Karen Armstrong to Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the right side of the road, overturning, and hitting a sign.

The truck was totaled and the report noted Armstrong was wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, and Rural Fire Department. The Macon Police Department and Missouri Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 548
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.