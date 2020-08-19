KC woman pursued by police crashes on Highway 116 near Lathrop

A Kansas City woman early this morning was taken to the hospital in Cameron after a single-vehicle pursuit resulted in a crash near Lathrop.

Forty-three-year-old Angela Portell received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Portell was being pursued by Lathrop Police when the sports utility vehicle she was driving failed to negotiate a curve, went off the north side of Highway 116, crossed another roadway, struck a fence, and came to a stop in a pasture.

The driver was not using a seat belt and the SUV was demolished in the wreck just past 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The patrol was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Lathrop Police, and Lathrop Fire.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares