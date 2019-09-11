KC man who led authorities on pursuit in with 3 children in car pleads “Not Guilty”

A Kansas City man facing felony charges stemming from what the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office called a pursuit that reached dangerous speeds pleaded not guilty in Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Sneed has been charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, first offense, no sexual conduct and resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Sneed waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to October 15th for a plea/trial setting.

The Highway Patrol previously reported the car Sneed drove struck two vehicles on southbound Interstate 35 in March. A crash report indicated three children in Sneed’s car did not wear safety devices and sustained minor injuries.

