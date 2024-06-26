KC man sentenced to 16 years in prison for producing child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

Jackie M. Hill, 39, from Kansas City, Mo., has been sentenced in federal court for using a 9-year-old victim to produce child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs sentenced Hill to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Following his incarceration, Hill will be on supervised release for the rest of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender under federal and state regulations.

Hill pleaded guilty on January 31, 2024, to producing child pornography. He admitted to using a 9-year-old victim to create 21 images of child pornography on February 3, 2023. Hill posted three images, including two of the child victim, on a website dedicated to discussing child sexual abuse and sharing child pornography.

On April 12, 2023, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Hill’s residence, seizing a desktop computer, a thumb drive, and a cell phone. A forensic analysis revealed thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, including infants, toddlers, and prepubescent children.

Hill also admitted to trafficking child pornography for at least eight years before his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth W. Borgnino prosecuted this case, which the FBI investigated.

Post Views: 2

Related