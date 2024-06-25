KC man sentenced to 11 years for conspiracy to steal firearms from vehicles

Share To Your Social Network

A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy in which five men broke into numerous vehicles in the Westport entertainment district and elsewhere in the metropolitan area and stole more than 100 firearms, which they later sold on their social media accounts.

Bobby Lamb, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 11 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Lamb to pay $1,500 in restitution.

On Sept. 29, 2023, Lamb pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive, possess, and dispose of stolen firearms. Lamb also pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and possessing a stolen firearm.

Lamb admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to break into vehicles and steal firearms and other items. Conspirators used social media to advertise the stolen firearms for sale, which included sales to individuals who were prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

According to court documents, Lamb and his co-conspirators stole more than 100 firearms obtained from vehicle break-ins from June 18 to Nov. 19, 2021. When Lamb was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021, he was in possession of a stolen Glock 9mm handgun.

Lamb is the first defendant to be sentenced in this case. Four co-defendants, all of Kansas City, Mo., have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Drevion Hooker, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4, 2024. Rayquan Duane Pettaway, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28, 2024. Treyon Bloodsoe, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24, 2024. Roy Rushing, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2, 2024.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stefan C. Hughes. The Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated it.

Post Views: 13

Related