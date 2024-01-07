KC man faces multiple charges in Daviess County following pursuit and arrest by patrol

A Kansas City man, Kenneth Werner, 43, is facing multiple charges in Daviess County following a high-speed pursuit by the Highway Patrol late Thursday night. Werner was later found on Friday afternoon at a residence in Winston.

Werner has been charged with felony counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and driving while suspended. Additionally, he faces charges related to endangering the welfare of a child, including delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, and delivery of marijuana to a child under 17 years old. Misdemeanor charges against Werner include supplying alcohol to a minor and possession of a stolen identification card. Werner is currently being held without bond.

According to a probable cause statement, a Highway Patrol corporal noticed a southbound SUV in Daviess County on Thursday night. A computer check revealed the registration displayed on the SUV did not match the vehicle. The SUV reportedly accelerated to approximately 125 miles per hour, leading to a high-speed chase. The pursuit was terminated as the SUV entered the city limits of Cameron, driving recklessly.

Further investigation on Friday afternoon led to the discovery of the SUV at a Winston residence. The vehicle was identified as stolen from Tracy, Missouri, on Christmas. Werner’s arrest at the Winston residence occurred without incident.

A separate probable cause statement from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reveals that during the investigation, Werner was found with a 16-year-old girl described as a runaway from Kansas City.