KC man arrested and charged in DeKalb County

A Kansas City, Missouri man has been arrested in DeKalb County.

The highway patrol reports 34-year-old Karbino Deng-Barac was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Deng-Barac was accused Sunday evening of felony driving while intoxicated – habitual offender as well as no valid operator’s license and no valid vehicle registration.

Deng-Barac was charged Monday in DeKalb County with DWI, aggravated offender. Bond is $25,000 with a ten percent cash deposit allowed by the court. No court date was set.

