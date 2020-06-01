KC man arrested and charged in DeKalb County

Local News June 1, 2020June 1, 2020 KTTN News
Underage Impaired Driving

A Kansas City, Missouri man has been arrested in DeKalb County.

The highway patrol reports 34-year-old Karbino Deng-Barac was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Deng-Barac was accused Sunday evening of felony driving while intoxicated – habitual offender as well as no valid operator’s license and no valid vehicle registration.

Deng-Barac was charged Monday in DeKalb County with DWI, aggravated offender. Bond is $25,000 with a ten percent cash deposit allowed by the court. No court date was set.

Tags

Avatar

About KTTN News