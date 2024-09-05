Kayla Graham takes on new role with Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has appointed Kayla Graham as its new executive director. Graham, who began her part-time role last month, has deep ties to the Trenton community and brings a wealth of experience to her new position.

Graham has lived and worked in Trenton for several years. After moving away in 2006 to Hume, she worked at a community action agency in Appleton City until 2013 before returning to Trenton. Her familiarity with the community and previous experience position her well for her new role.

In addition to her work with the Chamber, Graham serves as the part-time director of the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled (FFDD). She appreciates the flexibility offered by her role at FFDD, which allows her to manage her responsibilities effectively.

Graham has previously worked as a substitute teacher for the Trenton R-9 School District. She considered returning to teaching this year but ultimately decided to pursue the executive director role after seeing an advertisement. A conversation with the previous chamber executive director, Lauren Dannar, convinced her that the position would complement her current job at FFDD.

Lauren Dannar remains involved with the Chamber of Commerce as a board member and has committed to assisting Graham during the transition. Dannar also serves as the executive director for Main Street Trenton and the North Central Missouri Development Alliance. She acknowledges that the Chamber has experienced significant changes over the past year, including plans to relocate the Chamber office from its current site at the Eastgate Shopping Center.

The new location for the Chamber office will be the Ron Dougan Building. The decision not to renew the Chamber’s contract for the license office last year means the license office will remain independently operated and will not move with the Chamber to the new location.

