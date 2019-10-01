Kaycee West named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Kaycee West, a patient access representative at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2019. Steve Schieber, Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to West at a ceremony held in her honor on September 30.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, West’s co-workers said, “Kaycee is very caring and a great team player. She ensures that patients have everything completed prior to appointment times, which things run smoothly for the patient when they arrive. She is always willing to help her team members as well. Kaycee always has a smile on her face and does her best to accommodate the needs of patients, coworkers, and other departments.”

In recognition of the award, West received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

