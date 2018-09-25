Katrina Oneal is Sunnyview Employee of the Month

Sunnyview Foundation Inc. announced the employee of the month from resident and family nominations. The Employee of the Month for September 2018 is Katrina Oneal.

Katrina has been an employee with Sunnyview for 15-years and works in the residential care apartments. She received an employee of the month parking spot and a $25.00 check from the foundation.

The Sunnyview Foundation is continuing their work on raising funds for additional landscaping for the residents.

Sunnyview will be providing a community health fair on October 13th from 7 am to 10 am. Labs will be available for the community, with a complete lab panel costing $25.00, also available is an A1C for $20.00 and PSA for $20.00. No appointments necessary and community members interested in the lab work should fast. Multiple booths will also be available for information and various other health screenings. Additional booth can still be reserved anyone interested should contact Sunnyview.

Sunnyview Foundation, Inc. will next meet on October 11th at 5:00 PM in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home.