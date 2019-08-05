Katie Blanchard selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Student

Katie Blanchard from Lucerne, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student.

Katie is a sophomore, A+ student, pursuing her AAS Agriculture and Natural Resources degree. Along with the Livestock and Equine Management Certificate. After graduating from NCMC, Katie plans to work in agriculture.

Katie is involved in Ag Club (Secretary), Student Senate (President), Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK), Student Support Services (SSS) program and works in the President Office as a work-study student. “I chose NCMC because it was close to my hometown, and I could use my A+,” said Katie. “My favorite thing about NCMC is the smaller class size because I came from a really small school and the small class sizes helped me adapt to college.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.