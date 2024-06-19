Kathryn (Kathy) V. (Johnson) Berg

Share To Your Social Network

Kathryn (Kathy) V. Berg, a 73-year-old resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 6:42 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by family.

Kathy was born on October 1, 1950, in Milan, Missouri, the daughter of Andrew and Earla (Surprise) Johnson. She grew up in Milan and graduated from Milan High School in 1968. After high school, Kathy had three children: Reggie, Michelle, and Andy.

Kathy cherished the family farm where she grew up, especially the extended family gatherings for traditional Sunday dinners. She lived her life to the fullest, making many lifelong friends in Arizona, where she enjoyed planning events and celebrations with friends. Kathy loved her retirement in the Arizona sun and made yearly trips to the beaches of Mexico. She was known for her passion for finding good deals, often visiting thrift stores to uncover ‘diamonds in the rough’ to share with family and friends. Kathy’s love for her family and friends was profound, and she treasured spending time with them. Her contagious smile and zest for life will be dearly missed.

Kathy is survived by her daughter Michelle Lynch of Trenton, Missouri; two sons, Reggie Burress and his wife Stacy of Platte City, Missouri, and Andy Burress and his wife Shelly of Trenton, Missouri; her significant other George Lentz of the home; one sister Hazel Lewis of Liberty, Missouri; twelve grandchildren: Sarah Elliott, Samantha Peck, Shelby Walker, Rahel Horner, Haven Burress, Brittany Shockley, Sidney Lynch, Chandler Lynch, Kenzie Lynch, Jeffrey Berg, Christina (Berg) Mealey, and Bethany Berg; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law Leah Johnson of Trenton, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Andrew Johnson and Norman Johnson, and one son Bruce Berg.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Luke’s Hospice House and may be left with the mortuary.

