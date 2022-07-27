Kathi Tolly named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kathi Tolly, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2022. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Tolly at a ceremony held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

Tolly’s co-workers said in her nomination form, “Kathi is a team member who is continually advocating for our patients. She treats our patients with the utmost respect and shows them that they are truly valued. Kathi is a great team player and exhibits a strong work ethic. She takes pride in her work, and the quality of her work is evident. She adds great value to the emergency department.”

In recognition of the award, Tolly received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.