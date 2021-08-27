Kari Smith named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kari Smith, a registered nurse II at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2021. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Smith at a ceremony held in her honor on August 26.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Smith’s co-workers said, “Kari is always willing to help out. She picks up extra shifts, volunteers to stay late, and cares deeply for our patients. She is very organized, motivated and is a great resource for other staff. She always takes the time to listen to patient concerns.”

In recognition of the award, Smith received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, five eStore vouchers, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

