Share To Your Social Network

Karen Elaine Fischer, 81, of King City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on January 22, 1943, at home in Craig, Missouri, to General and Lena (Haer) Randall. She graduated from Craig High School in 1960. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1964 and later a Master’s degree in Special Education.

On August 6, 1966, Karen was united in marriage to Noel Fischer at the Christian Church in Craig, Missouri, and moved to King City where they built a home and raised their two children, Nathan and Nicole.

Karen had a strong faith and, along with her husband, was very involved in her church community at Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church. As part of her dedication to service, she and Noel traveled on occasion to assist the Red Cross in helping victims in disaster zones. They also volunteered a week each summer at Camp Quality, a camp for children with cancer. Karen was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Karen spent more than 30 years in elementary education, mostly teaching 2nd Grade in King City. Before King City, she taught in Independence, Amazonia, and Savannah, Missouri. During those years, and wherever she taught, Karen was known as an especially caring educator, with a special ability to teach those who didn’t want to be taught. She was formally recognized as a Teacher Who Makes a Difference and was also an Outstanding Educator candidate. Her love and passion for teaching were evident in all areas of her life, and she will be remembered by many for the positive impact she had on their lives.

After retiring, Karen was able to spend more time with her children and especially her three grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. As their biggest fan, you could typically find her cheering at one of their many track, wrestling, football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, or cheerleading events or enjoying a choir concert. In her retirement years, she and Noel took every opportunity to drive many miles to visit family members both around the state and across the country. Many happy memories were made during those visits, which continued even until the final months of Karen’s life.

In addition to traveling and keeping up with her grandchildren, Karen enjoyed collecting dolls, shopping at garage sales, and appreciating all kinds of antique keepsakes. She lovingly shared memorable stories about family treasures.

Karen is survived by her husband, Noel Fischer; daughter, Nicole (Ryan) Toben of Wildwood, Missouri; three grandchildren, Aaron, Kayla, and Zachary Toben, also of Wildwood, Missouri; and a daughter-in-law, Denise Fischer of Branson, Missouri.

She is also survived by two sisters, Marcia Castleberry of Wichita, Kansas, and Janice Phelps of Rock Port, Missouri; a brother, Nelson Randall of Stilwell, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Randall of Franklin, Tennessee, and Bonnie Fischer of Columbia, Missouri; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Fischer of Sonora, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, General and Lena Randall; parents-in-law, Albert and Dorothy Fischer; son, Nathan Fischer; sister, Delores Howard; two brothers, Allan Randall and Phillip Randall; sisters-in-law, Wilma Randall, Theresa Randall, and Judy Fischer; and brothers-in-law, Clavel Howard, Robert Castleberry, and Ralph Phelps.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the church. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to the King City Endowment Fund or Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Related