Kansas woman crashes east of Mount Moriah

The Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas woman sustained minor injuries when she lost control of the car she drove on a snow-covered road, and the vehicle overturned east of Mount Moriah Friday night.

Emergency medical services transported 45-year-old Virginia Kabaiku to the Harrison County Community Hospital.

Kabaiku traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 when she lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to cross the center line, run off the south side of the road, and strike a ditch before overturning.

Kabaiku wore a seat belt at the time of the crash with the Harrison and Mercer County sheriffs departments assisting at the scene.