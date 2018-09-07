Kansas residents arrested on the way to court

September 7, 2018
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports two Arma, Kansas residents who claimed they were on their way to a court appearance in Linn County Thursday morning have been arrested and charged in Livingston County.

Forty-nine-year-old David Loren LaPiere and 33-year-old Ashley Dawn Michelle Watkins were both charged with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the couple traveled at high speed in a Texas-licensed vehicle near Wheeling on U. S. Highway 36 when he conducted a stop and discovered various problems with the registration, insurance, and driver’s license status. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and distribution items before K-9 Zaki arrived on the scene.

Online court information shows the bond for LaPiere and Watkins was set at $15,000 cash only each.

Both are being held at the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.

