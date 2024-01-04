Kansas man identified as victim in Clay County homicide

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of the victim believed to have been involved in a homicide. The man was identified as 53-year-old Gildardo Carvajal of Gardner, Kansas.

On Friday, December 22nd, a county parks employee discovered Carvajal’s body at Rocky Hollow Park near Excelsior Springs, with evidence leading to the belief that the body had been placed at the location recently.

Charges were filed last week against a suspect in the case, 48-year-old Elena Del Carmen Flores of Gardner. She has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. Her bond was set at $2,000,000.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Flores. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. She may be using the names Elena Torres, Elena Flores Garcia, or Elena Stones. Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Elena Del Carmen Flores is urged to call Clay County investigators at (816) 407-3723 or the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8447).