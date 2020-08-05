Kansas man crashes on Highway 36 west of Bevier

Local News August 5, 2020 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic

The Highway Patrol reports a Horton, Kansas man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle in which he was a passenger ran off the road one mile west of Bevier the morning of Wednesday, August 5th.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brent Gutierrez was treated and released at the scene. No injuries were reported for driver 38-year-old Jamie Long of Horton, Kansas.

The SUV traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 before running off the left side, striking a guardrail, returning to the road, and going off the right side. The vehicle came to rest on the south side of U. S. 36 in a ditch. The damage was described as moderate for the SUV.

The Patrol notes the driver and passenger wore safety devices.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance assisted.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News