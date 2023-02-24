Kansas City woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for carjacking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Mo., woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a carjacking.

Kerri J. Seaboldt, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On April 1, 2022, Seaboldt pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Seaboldt admitted that she aided and abetted two co-defendants to steal a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro at gunpoint on July 14, 2020.

In the early morning hours of July 14, 2020, Seaboldt and co-defendants Destiny J. White, 34, of Blue Springs, Mo., and Charles V. Bai, 29, of Independence, Mo., executed a scheme to steal the Camero. The victim of the carjacking, identified in court documents as “K.B.,” drove White in his Camaro to an alleyway in Kansas City, Mo. White told K.B. they were picking up Seaboldt because she was arguing with her boyfriend. Seaboldt was on the phone with Bai, pretending to argue K.B. and White stood by and waited.

Bai then walked into the alleyway, wielding a Glock .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Bai pointed the firearm at K.B. and ordered him to get out of the Camaro. Bai then got into the Camaro and drove it away.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call regarding the carjacking and contacted K.B. K.B. requesting location information for his vehicle using OnStar. Bai later fled from officers in the stolen vehicle, which he ultimately wrecked.

Bai was sentenced on April 8, 2022, to 13 years in federal prison without parole. White was sentenced on Nov. 17, 2022, to three years and four months in federal prison without parole.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

