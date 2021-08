Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City woman was taken to a hospital on Monday after the westbound car she was driving crossed the Highway 36 median and the eastbound lanes, striking a concrete bridge rail in Linn County.

Twenty-five-year-old Kristina Kunze of Kansas City received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Kunze was using a seat belt, and the car was demolished in the wreck two miles west of Laclede at 3 pm.

