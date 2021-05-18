Kansas City woman arrested in Cameron after stealing vehicle from business in Hamilton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

According to the Hamilton Police Department, a 33-year-old woman from Kansas City was taken into custody at Cameron Regional Medical Center on Monday, May 17, after she stole a vehicle from Quik Shop in Hamilton while the victim was pre-paying for gas.

Ashley Marie Hall has been charged in Caldwell County with the felonies of stealing—motor vehicle and assault—second degree. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only, Supervision Services, and no contact with the victim. Hall is next to appear in court on May 20th.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office notes Sheriff Larry Fish observed the vehicle exit Interstate 35 and travel to the hospital. The woman then reportedly abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot to flee inside the hospital. Cameron Police and the Highway Patrol converged on the exits, and the woman was taken into custody when she left. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Hamilton Police report the vehicle was returned, and additional charges are being sought for a man who was also involved.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

