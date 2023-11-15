Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for second degree murder in Caldwell County

A Kansas City man, Harold Edwards Junior, 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 14th in Caldwell County after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in September.

Court records indicate Edwards also received concurrent seven-year sentences for three counts of felony possession of child pornography. These sentences will run consecutively to each other and any other sentences he has. Edwards has been credited with 522 days already served in jail.

The case involved the death of Lorene Fickess during a series of house fires near Polo in May 2022, which were investigated as potential arson. Two of the three houses involved were vacant.

Initially, Edwards faced charges of three counts of felony second-degree arson. However, these charges, along with 10 other counts, were dismissed in September as part of the plea agreement.