Kansas City man sentenced to 20-years in prison for seven armed robberies

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies at area businesses.

Aaron Fisher, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On June 16, 2020, Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, seven counts of armed robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Fisher was arrested on April 5, 2018, when Kansas City, Mo., police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop while he was driving a stolen 2017 Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra closely matched the vehicle that was captured on surveillance footage from several of the robberies. Fisher fled in the vehicle until the vehicle became disabled, then fled from the vehicle on foot, but was ultimately arrested. His co-defendant remained in the vehicle during the incident and also was arrested.

Fisher and a co-defendant committed several armed robberies and one attempted robbery of businesses between Dec. 20, 2017, and April 2, 2018. These robberies occurred in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Independence, Raytown, North Kansas City, Grain Valley, and Lathrop, Missouri, and in Overland Park, Kansas. Fisher committed at least five robberies by himself. Fisher and his co-defendant committed at least three robberies and one attempted robbery together (as the co-defendant robbed the businesses while Fisher was the getaway driver). In each of the completed robberies, they were armed with a black revolver and stole money.

Fisher admitted to the armed robbery of Blue Ridge Food Stop, 4704 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 20, 2017; the armed robbery of Subway, 3380 Fascination, Lee’s Summit, Mo., on Dec. 20, 2017; the armed robbery of Papa Murphy’s, 9027 E. 350 Hwy., Raytown, Mo., on Jan. 4, 2018; the armed robbery of Four Points Sheraton, 4011 Blue Ridge, Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 15, 2018; and the armed robbery of Trex Mart, 7812 E. 116 Hwy., Lathrop, Mo., on April 2, 2018.

Fisher also admitted to the armed robberies, together with his co-defendant, of Holiday Inn Express, 19901 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., on Dec. 31, 2017; and with the armed robbery of Comfort Inn Motel, 210 N.W. Jefferson St., Grain Valley, Mo., on Jan. 21, 2018.

Fisher also admitted to brandishing an H7R .22-caliber revolver during the robberies. Law enforcement officers recovered the loaded firearm during the execution of a search warrant at Fisher’s residence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Moeder is prosecuting this case. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the FBI, the Independence, Mo., Police Department, the Lee’s Summit, Mo., Police Department, the Raytown, Mo., Police Department, the Grain Valley, Mo., Police Department, the Blue Springs, Mo., Police Department, the Overland Park, Kan., Police Department and the Clinton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares