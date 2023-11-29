Kansas City man sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing child pornography

A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Daniel J. Street, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 16 years and six months in federal prison without parole. The court ordered Street to pay $15,000 in restitution to three victims.

The court also sentenced Street to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration. Street will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On April 17, 2023, Street pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography over the internet. Street admitted that he possessed a MEGA account, a cloud storage and file-hosting service, that was used to distribute thousands of videos of child pornography.

Street sent links to his MEGA account to online covert employees of the FBI on three occasions in 2022. In February 2022, he sent a MEGA link to an online covert employee in the Oklahoma City FBI division, with whom he was communicating on a social media platform, to more than 2,000 videos and images of child pornography. In July 2022, Street communicated with an online covert employee in the Jacksonville FBI division using the Kik application and sent at least two videos of child pornography via Kik as well as a MEGA link to hundreds of videos of child pornography. In July 2022, Street engaged in a group chat message conversation, which included an online covert employee of the San Francisco FBI division using the Kik application. Street posted several videos of child pornography during the group chat.

On Aug. 26, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Street’s residence. Officers seized Street’s cell phone, which contained hundreds of videos of child pornography. Following his arrest, Street told investigators he had sexually abused a minor female on several occasions.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth W. Borgnino. It was investigated by the FBI.