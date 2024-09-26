Kansas City man sentenced to 10 years for illegal firearm possession

A Kansas City, Mo., man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm after threatening his ex-girlfriend and crashing into several vehicles while attempting to flee law enforcement officers.

Jonathan Good, 33, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 10 years in federal prison without parole, the maximum penalty for the offense.

Good was convicted on March 21, 2023, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Trial evidence showed that on July 29, 2020, Good possessed a Taurus 9mm handgun, which he used to threaten his ex-girlfriend after arriving drunk and agitated at her residence.

According to police reports, Good appeared at the victim’s house at around 11:24 p.m. on July 29, 2020, waving a gun and yelling. When asked to leave, Good fired a shot before pointing the pistol at the victim’s head and threatening to kill her. Good fled the scene in his silver Ford Mustang just as officers arrived.

A Kansas City police officer arrived at the scene around 11:47 p.m., and Good returned in his vehicle, attempting to flee again. He drove through a residential neighborhood at speeds up to 60 miles per hour, ran a stop sign, and eventually lost control of his vehicle. Good’s car collided with three parked vehicles, disabling his car, and leading to his arrest. He was taken to a hospital where officers found three live rounds of 9mm ammunition during a search of his belongings.

Officers later searched Good’s residence and found the loaded Taurus 9mm pistol hidden inside a damaged charcoal grill in the front yard. DNA evidence linked Good to the firearm.

Under federal law, convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Good has multiple felony convictions, including for domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and violating an order of protection.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stefan C. Hughes and Brandon E. Gibson. It was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

