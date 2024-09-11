Kansas City man injured after improper turn leads to I-35 crash

A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:17 a.m. on September 11, 2024, on southbound Interstate 35 near Vivion Road in Clay County, Missouri.

The crash happened when a 2001 BMW 740, driven by Donovan L. Pearman, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri, made an improper turn on the interstate. A southbound 2014 Peterbilt 388 semi, driven by Robert F. Nelson, 59, of Marceline, Missouri, collided with the side of Pearman’s BMW.

Pearman, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by the Kansas City Fire Department. Nelson, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured and was able to drive his semi from the scene.

The BMW sustained total damage and was towed by GT Tow, while the Peterbilt semi-truck had minor damage.

The crash was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Claycomo Police Department and Kansas City Police Department.

