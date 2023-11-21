Kansas City man faces multiple charges following Grundy County incident

A Kansas City man was arrested in Jackson County on Friday, November 17, on Grundy County charges stemming from an alleged incident on April 18. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 51-year-old Gary Lee Riddle was returned to Grundy County on November 21.

Riddle faces felonies of driving while revoked or suspended and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. He has been charged with misdemeanors of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, failure to stop at a stop sign at a stop line or before a crosswalk or the point nearest the intersection, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. He also has been charged with the infraction of displaying or possessing motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person.

Riddle is being held without bond and is scheduled for the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on November 28.

Court documents accuse Riddle of operating a motor vehicle during a time when his operator’s license was suspended under the laws of the state. He is accused of resisting arrest by fleeing from Officer Chanse Houghton by operating a motor vehicle, exceeding the posted speed limits, and failing to yield to oncoming traffic and stop signs. This occurred when the police officer reportedly tried to make a lawful stop of Riddle.

Riddle is also accused of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle giving an audible signal by exhibiting emergency lights, operating a motor vehicle on public roads in a careless and imprudent manner, and possessing a license plate originally issued to another person.

Court information indicates Riddle was previously convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in September 2022 and July 2014 of an order of protection violation and in October 2014 of endangering the welfare of a child. He was also convicted in Daviess County Circuit Court in March 2017 of tampering with physical evidence.