Kansas City man faces 15 years in prison after jury convicts him of illegal firearm

A Missouri man has been convicted at trial of illegally possessing a firearm after he pointed his pistol at an ex-girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her, then crashed into several vehicles while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers.

Jonathan Good, 31, of Kansas City, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday, March 21. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Good was in possession of a Taurus 9mm handgun on July 29, 2020.

Kansas City police officers were called to a residence on July 29, 2020. A woman at the residence reported that Good had arrived on her front porch, drunk and belligerent, at about 11:24 p.m., waving a gun around and yelling. She told him to leave, after which she heard a single gunshot from the front porch. She followed Good to his car, where he pointed his pistol at her head and threatened to kill her. Good got into his silver Ford Mustang and left as officers were arriving.

A Kansas City police officer was parked in front of the victim’s residence at approximately 11:47 p.m. Good returned to the scene in his Ford Mustang, then shifted into reverse and began driving away. When Good reached the intersection of 72nd Steet and Walrond, he shifted his car into drive and drove south on Walrond. Officers pursued Good, who was driving at 60 miles per hour. Good failed to stop at one stop sign before losing control of his vehicle. Good’s vehicle hit the sidewalk then spun and collided with one vehicle parked on Walrond before slamming into another two vehicles parked in a residential driveway, where it was disabled. Good was arrested and transported to a local hospital to check for injuries. While at the hospital, when staff lifted him off the gurney onto the hospital bed, they found three live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

At approximately 1 a.m. on July 30, 2020, officers searched Good’s residence and found the loaded Taurus 9mm pistol hidden inside an old charcoal grill with the legs missing, which was sitting on the grass in the front yard. Forensic investigators indicated a DNA sample recovered from the trigger guard of the pistol implicated Good as a major contributor. The KCPD expert testified the genetic information from the trigger was 7 octillion times more likely to be observed if Jonathan Good and four unknown individuals are the contributors than if five individuals are the contributors.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition. Good has three prior felony convictions for domestic assault, two prior felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, and prior felony convictions for armed criminal action, violating an order of protection, and domestic assault.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for 30 minutes before returning guilty verdicts to U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips, ending a trial that began Monday, March 20.

Due to his prior felony convictions, Good is classified as an armed career criminal. Under federal statutes, Good is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stefan C. Hughes and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon E. Gibson. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

