Kansas City man drowns after falling from pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake

Christopher D. Moore, a 61-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, drowned after falling overboard from a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake in Cow Creek Cove, four miles south of Kimberling City. The incident occurred on July 2, 2024, at approximately 4:42 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Moore was an occupant of a 2022 pontoon boat. The boat had no designated driver at the time of the incident and was adrift when Moore exited the vessel. Moore was hanging onto the side of the boat when he let go, causing the boat to drift away. Unable to reach the boat again, Moore struggled and eventually went underwater.

Moore’s wife managed to pull him from the water and immediately began life-saving measures. Despite these efforts, Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Dylow from Cox Branson at 5:21 p.m.

The Stone County Fire Department, along with Sgt. Sanders, Cpl. Ward, Cpl. Linegar, and Sgt. Wilkins of the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the response.

The pontoon boat was later returned to Indian Point Marina.

